Young Fundpicker: Is big beautiful for funds?

Larger funds are often overlooked for a number of reasons, including liquidity, process and active share concerns. Liquidity and deviations from the process are undeniably factors that should make investors wary, with liquidity most obvious to investors when there is a mismatch. The obvious recent example being the Woodford Equity Income fund. The issues however are not necessarily when a fund is growing, but in fact the opposite, as the need to liquidate stocks when a fund is underperforming and receiving a high volume of redemption requests, may be problematic. Identifying deviation...