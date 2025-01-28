Standard Life CEO Andy Curran to retire

Standard Life CEO Andy Curran is to retire from the provider this summer after a 35-year career in retirement and savings.
He has led Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, for the past five years. He oversaw the firm's growth strategy which it said had hit its targets two years ahead of schedule in 2023. Schroders-Phoenix joint venture gains approval for UK and global private markets LTAFs Another area of focus was reinvigorating the "historic brand" and extending the range of retail savings products on offer. After his departure, the business will move to a "flatter leadership structure", meaning its retirement solutions and asset management divisions will be combined into a new business unit led by P...
