US investment firm AQR Capital Management puts short position on St James's Place

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

US-based investment firm AQR Capital Management has placed a short position on UK wealth manager St James’s Place.

According to data from the Financial Conduct Authority, AQR took out a 0.7% position against SJP on Monday (15 July). This is the latest publicly listed bet against the wealth manager, with Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management has had a 0.6% position since 17 June. The existential threat at the heart of Britain's biggest wealth manager Over the past year, SJP's share price has dropped almost 50%, according to data from the London Stock Exchange, and it was relegated from the FSTE 100 in early June for the first time in a decade. St James's Place results...

Trustpilot