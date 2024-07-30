St James's Place unveils cost-cutting plan to save £100m annually by 2027

As part of its ‘save to invest' strategy

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

St James's Place is planning significant cost reductions over the next two years as part of a "save to invest" strategy.

According to its half-year results published today (30 July), the wealth management firm aims to achieve annual savings of £100m by 2027. By 2030, it anticipates total savings of £500m, with half of that amount being reinvested into the business. The FTSE 250 firm posted net inflows of £1.9bn, a decrease from £3.4bn in the same period of 2023, yet the firm revealed record funds under management of £181.9bn and a 3% net increase in its client base to 988,000. St James's Place overhauls fee structure after regulatory pressure SJP chief executive Mark FitzPatrick said he was "encourag...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Defaqto eyes further acquisitions after RSMR buyout

'Finfluencers' face FCA legal action over trading scheme

More on Companies

Royal London UK Opportunities fund fails value assessment as underperformance lingers
Companies

Royal London UK Opportunities fund fails value assessment as underperformance lingers

‘Further action’ under consideration

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 July 2024 • 2 min read
Whitmore and Chrysalis departures drive £3.4bn outflows from Jupiter
Companies

Whitmore and Chrysalis departures drive £3.4bn outflows from Jupiter

Profits up thanks to cost-cutting drive

Linus Uhlig
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read
Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold
Companies

Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold

Listed hedge fund hits fresh AUM record

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot