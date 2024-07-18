Labour majority not enough to make UK preferred market over US

Removes ‘potential barrier’ for global investors

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Labour’s landslide win at the UK general election has helped remove some sentiment barriers for global managers looking to invest in the FTSE, but it has not been enough to turn the tide in the market’s overall popularity.

Keir Starmer's party successfully took 411 out of a possible 650 seats, a sizeable majority experts said could be the beginning of a period of "stability" for the UK. Now on its fourth prime minister in five years, the UK was tarred by a heightened risk premium on assets, catalysed by the 2016 Referendum vote to leave the EU, which progressively escalated and reached a peak following Liz Truss' Mini Budget. This manifested into serial underinvestment in the UK during that eight year period, which was heightened by the lack of technology companies in the FTSE at a time when investors w...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Investment trust cost disclosure bill back on parliamentary agenda

US investment firm AQR Capital Management puts short position on St James's Place

More on UK

Labour majority not enough to make UK preferred market over US
UK

Labour majority not enough to make UK preferred market over US

Removes ‘potential barrier’ for global investors

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 18 July 2024 • 4 min read
Ex-GAM duo to lead freshly-launched Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund
UK

Ex-GAM duo to lead freshly-launched Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund

Adrian Gosden and Chris Morrison

Linus Uhlig
clock 17 July 2024 • 1 min read
Friday Briefing: The UK might be the stable one now
UK

Friday Briefing: The UK might be the stable one now

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 July 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot