St James's Place has appointed Andy Ford as head of responsible investment to oversee ESG and stewardship activity.
Set to report to Joe Wiggins, director of investment research at SJP, Ford joins from Aviva Investors where he held the position of head of ESG investment directors. Prior to that, Ford worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, JP Morgan Cazenove and Standard Life Investments. US investment firm AQR Capital Management puts short position on St James's Place In his new role, he will work to ensure responsible investing remains integral to SJP's fund manager research and decision making. As part of the team's reshuffle, Ford's predecessor Sam Turner has moved into a broader ro...
