Smaller Companies

AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources

The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.

  • UK
The misconception of UK small caps
The misconception of UK small caps

We expect to see continued market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty in the UK throughout 2019, not least due to Brexit.

  • UK