Mackersie & Moon: Simplification of Acorn Income was needed

"For a trust of this size it was quite complicated and took a bit of time for investors to get their head around what was going on," they explained in an interview with Investment Week.

In fact, everyone appears to be a winner of the Acorn Income liquidation, with the discount narrowing dramatically, investors having the opportunity to invest in a similar open-ended vehicle and investors in that open-ended fund benefitting from the new assets.

The Unicorn managers currently run about 75% to 80% of the Acorn trust, with the remaining 20% to 25% being a bond portfolio run by Premier Asset management.

On top of that there are also zero dividend preference shares as well as regular shares and the Unicorn managers believes this all made it too complicated for investors.

At the beginning of September, after months of chopping and changing, the board of the £104.7m Acorn Income trust recommended the liquidation of the trust with shareholders having the option to move their holdings to the £519.8m Unicorn UK Income fund, an open-ended vehicle, or receive cash.

On the day of the announcement the share price had surged by 12.4% to 406p per share and it has now jumped further to 414.5p at time of writing, according to Hargreaves Lansdown. The discount has also narrowed from 18.5% to 6.1%, according to the Association of Investment Companies.

However, while shareholders of the Acorn Income trust are clearly pleased with the outcome, investors in the income fund should be equally pleased, according Mackersie and Moon.

When an investor is trying to purchase a smaller company it can be hard to establish a position without putting upward pressure on the price and make it expensive, they explained.

"If the entire the entire balance of the Acorn portfolio came over, we would actually end up with plenty of new holdings and companies that would have been expensive to buy," the managers said.

Of the part of the Acorn portfolio that Unicorn runs there is a 67% crossover in holdings.

However, there are some significant differences for those that decide to opt for the open-ended structure.

A benefit of the trust mechanism is the ability to smooth dividend income or use capital gains to sustain dividends, tools which were used by many trust boards and managers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the UK Income fund pays out dividends quarterly, there will be no buffer or smoothing of dividend payments.

"Some investors put a huge amount of weight" on this ability of trusts, the managers noted. On the other hand, they also noted that because the open-ended has to pay out 100% of the income it receives, it is transparent.

The investable universe is also not exactly the same with the UK Income fund having to operate further up the market cap spectrum.

As part of the liquidation of Acorn and after factoring in how many investors are coming across the managers will take a view on the companies that "merit a long-term position" within the open-ended fund and those that are "simply going to be too small" to build a "meaningful position".

The managers and board of the Acorn Income trust will update shareholders on the process in the coming months.