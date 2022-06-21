UK smaller business investment jumps to record £18.1bn in 2021

Investment in UK smaller businesses increased by 88% last year, climbing to £18.1bn, the highest annual increase since the data series began in 2011.

Investment in UK tech companies accounted for a large portion of growth, rising to £8.2bn, up from £4.1bn in 2020, with deals in the life sciences sector soaring from £800m in 2020, to £1.7bn in 2021.

The value of software deals more than doubled, from £2.3bn to £4.8bn, in keeping with wider market trends.

Analysis also revealed a 30% increase in the number of clean tech deals, with investment climbing to £436m across 72 deals.

The UK remained the largest venture capital market in Europe, and continues to outpace France and Germany's combined value in the space.

Momentum continued in the first quarter of this year, as investors allocated £7.6bn of equity investment to smaller businesses, the highest amount invested in a single quarter, double the figure in the first quarter of last year.

"The UK's small business equity finance market has continued to grow, achieving a new record last year. The momentum continued in quarter one of this year - a clear sign of investor confidence in UK smaller businesses following the pandemic," said Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of British Business Bank.

Overseas investment in the UK also continued to grow, with 753 deals completed, marking a 58% increase compared to 2020 and equating to 29% of all deals recorded, according to the bank. This means foreign investors accounted for £13.5bn of equity deals, 75% of the total amount invested over the period.

Small business minister Paul Scully added: "Equity investment is at the highest levels on record but we are not going to rest on our laurels. We are continuing to do everything we can to back UK businesses and livelihoods, including through Help to Grow, increasing the Employment Allowance and slashing fuel duty."