If the small caps fit...: Pricing inefficiencies are of benefit to active managers

It is generally appreciated that smaller companies offer active managers greater opportunities to outperform wider markets. This is due to the pricing inefficiencies in this area of the market, with fewer brokers covering the stocks and delivering less research to investors.

This has been demonstrated over the past ten years, with the Morningstar UK Small Cap sector producing an average NAV return of 173.4% to 2 February 2021, compared to a return of 115.2% from the Numis Small Cap including AIM excluding Investment Companies index.

Yet recently, while the small companies sector has produced good absolute returns, it has lagged a strong rally in the Numis index. This has coincided with a strong period of performance in mining companies which, we think, is no coincidence.

Merchants Trust turns defensive to protect dividend yield record

We believe understanding this dynamic will continue to be relevant and, as such, are looking at the drivers and how investors can use investment trusts to take advantage of it.

We dig small caps…

In the short term, we believe the fortune of the mining sector is likely to have a notable impact on the performance of active UK small-cap managers relative to the Numis stock index.

Strong returns from the mining sector will likely be a headwind to relative returns for active managers, but not necessarily to absolute returns.

Similarly, a mining rally could coincide with UK small caps as a whole outperforming the wider global stockmarket.

This is because both UK small caps and the mining sector are likely to remain beneficiaries of better sentiment should we see global expansionary economic policies and a continued economic recovery.

Sharp increases in household savings rates have been particularly notable in the UK market, suggesting there is significant pent-up demand and that the UK consumer, as the economy reopens, may well return with a vengeance.

Meanwhile, governments globally have made clear they intend to 'build back better', and the mining industries that have displayed continued supply discipline in recent years, even as spot commodity prices have moved higher, seem likely to be about to experience a glut of demand from infrastructure projects which far outstrips existing production.

We think such a scenario also seems likely to prove a tailwind to value strategies, yet typically most active managers in the small-cap space tilt towards growth style factors.

Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something

Given the positive sensitivity of both value strategies and commodities to a perceived macroeconomic acceleration, it seems to us that trusts such as Aberforth Smaller Companies and Miton UK Microcap are worth a look at.

Both trusts tilt more towards 'value' style factors than many of their peers, and this perhaps accounts for their stronger relative performance profiles in recent months as mining stocks have accelerated to the upside.

Furthermore, conditions of global economic normalisation would likely suggest strong absolute performance conditions for UK small-cap strategies.

And yet, we are warning investors now that we expect 'relative' outperformance to the benchmark to be more challenging in such an environment.

Rather than being a cause for concern, we think this should be regarded as likely evidence of managers sticking to their investment process, and should be welcomed by long-term shareholders.