Fund launches dwindle to decade low in 2011
Fund launches reached a decade low last year as groups held back new products in the face of market volatility.
LGIM considers expansion into multi-asset space
Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) is mulling the launch of a balanced managed fund later this year to fill a gap in its product range.
Simon Ellis to join LGIM as retail MD
Former Fidelity multi-manager head Simon Ellis is joining Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) as managing director of its retail business.