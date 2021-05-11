Jupiter launches global equities fund with US partner NZS Capital

Jupiter has launched a global equities fund to be managed by an investment team at its US partner NZS Capital.

The Jupiter NZS Global Equity Growth Unconstrained fund SICAV will be managed by Brad Slingerlend and Brinton Johns, portfolio managers at NZS Capital.

It will typically hold 50-70 stocks across two buckets, with "resilient" companies comprising 10-20 of these firms with a weighting greater than 2.5% for each holding, and "optionality" companies responsible for the remaining 30 to 50 names, each representing less than 1.5% of the portfolio.

According to the firm, "resilient" companies are those "able to adapt and evolve to disruption and changing conditions", while "optionality" companies are "adaptable, but earlier in their lifecycles with high asymmetry".

The fund will aim to invest in companies that "maximise non-zero-sum", which the firm described as companies that offer "value for the benefit of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, society, and the environment".

Johns and Slingerlend are co-founders and investors at NZS Capital, and co-managed the Janus Henderson Global Technology products until 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The fund will be available to retail investors via class D or L shares, with an estimated ongoing charges fee of 0.95% and 1.72% respectively.

Andrew Formica, chief executive at Jupiter, said: "Brad and Brinton are talented fund managers with a carefully-constructed process that has the potential to deliver long-term returns.

Their approach is clearly aligned with Jupiter's culture and focus on high conviction, active fund management, centred around client outcomes.

"We have already seen a real client interest and strong early growth in the strategy since confirming the partnership with NZS, and the launch of this fund will bring the company's total assets over $1bn while offering a further opportunity for our clients to access this exciting new strategy, a key strategic priority for Jupiter."

Slingerlend added: "As the global economy moves from the analogue-based Industrial Age to the digital-based Information Age, a vastly different set of characteristics are needed for success.

"We believe that the two things that matter most as the world makes this switch from analogue to digital are adaptability in the face of an uncertain future and a company's ability to create more value than it takes - what we call Non-Zero Sum, or NZS.

"Investing in a world shaped by disruption and free-flowing information requires a new approach, and we have carefully honed our Complexity Investing framework over the last decade for success in this new investing frontier. We are delighted to share this strategy with Jupiter's clients in the shape of this new fund."