abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

The new group, which will oversee abrdn's overall investment processes and develop new frameworks and standards, will be headed up by global head of responsible investment Amanda Young, who will be promoted to the executive role of chief sustainability officer.

Young's new role will mean she sits on abrdn's Investment Vector Executive for investments to ensure sustainability standards are met across the business. She will report to the firm's CEO for investments Chris Demetriou - who looks after UK, EMEA and Americas - and Rene Buehlmann, who heads up the APAC regions.

Young has made a series of internal appointments to bolster the team, which will be effective from 1 April: ESG investment director (APAC) Danielle Welsh-Rose will become head of sustainability APAC; head of stewardship Mike Everett will become head of active ownership; head of climate change strategy Eva Cairns will take on the role of head of sustainability insights and climate strategy; and the role of head of sustainable investing will go to Dan Grandage, who will also maintain his existing role as head of ESG, real assets.

Also as part of the new group, abrdn will see 24 SICAV funds converted to Article 8 mandates next month under SFDR guidelines. The transition, which will include 18 equity funds and six fixed income funds, will more than double the firm's responsible investing-related SICAV assets under management, taking the combined total Luxemburg-domiciled Article 8 and 9 funds to €16bn. The firm said this is "the first phase of several planned conversions" that will take place throughout the rest of the year.

The newly-converted SICAVs will have specific ESG targets, lower carbon intensity than their respective benchmarks, and abide by abrdn's updated framework which includes the removal of poorly-rated ESG companies and widening its screening process.

Chief sustainability officer Young said: "As client expectations continue to focus increasingly on material ESG matters, we must continue to evolve as an active asset manager to provide solutions which meet these expectations.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to achieve this, and to invest sustainably, we have created the Sustainability Group which is a central component to our investment process."

She explained the group will continue to set the abrdn house view and standards on sustainability matters including climate change, governance, voting and active ownership.

"More broadly, our strong leadership team will help drive abrdn's sustainable investment approach forward, working to influence external bodies on governance, sustainability, engagement and regulatory matters," Young explained.

Devan Kaloo, global head of public markets at abrdn, said client demand for sustainable investment products is "evolving rapidly".

"The EU SFDR classification that came into force last year helps the industry deliver greater transparency to investors, enabling them to make better informed investment decisions on where to allocate their capital and help drive positive change for people and our planet," he added.