T. Rowe Price drops 'responsible' label from 26 funds

The firm has reclassified 26 funds from Article 6 to Article 8 under SFDR

A spokesperson for T Rowe Price told Investment Week the firm had reclassified 26 funds from Article 6 to Article 8 under SFDR from 1 October.

The name change was done to "better align with the market standards for funds classified as Article 8", the spokesperson said.

With 50 Article 8 funds as part of its range, the change now classifies 79% of the firm's SICAVs as Article 8, compared to 15 Article 6 funds and one Article 9 fund.

The new Article 8 funds have now formally committed to investing at least 10% of the values of their portfolios in sustainable investments, while funds that focus on non-corporate debt must meet a minimum threshold of 50% alignment to Green Rated Securities in the Responsible Investing Indicator Model.

The spokesperson concluded: "We hope that by expanding our range of SICAV funds disclosed as Article 8 will give clients more investment options that offer ESG features across equity, fixed income and multi-asset classes."