AllianceBernstein closes UK-domiciled Concentrated Global Equity fund

AllianceBernstein has closed the OEIC version of its ES AllianceBernstein Concentrated Global Equity fund after less than five years.
In an investor letter seen by Investment Week, the fund's authorised corporate director, Equity Trustees Fund Services, said the closure, which became effective on 26 July, was due to the inability to "attract meaningful shareholder investment". The vehicle, which launched in March 2020 and was managed by Dev Chakrabarti and held £3.4m in assets under management as of February this year. By May, this had fallen to £3.2m. AllianceBernstein launches two growth equity strategies The ACD said the most significant investment in the fund continues to be that of the investment manager, A...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes