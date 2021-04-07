Candriam unveils ageing lifestyle fund for $4.5bn healthcare range

The new fund is being launched to meet the planet's ever-growing ageing population

Candriam has added to its $4.5bn healthcare fund range with a strategy focused on the care demands of ageing demographics.

The Candriam Equities L Life Care Fund is a subfund of the Luxembourg SICAV Candriam Equities L, managed out of Luxembourg.

This new strategy will invest in a global range of healthcare subsectors, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, geared around ageing populations.

In supporting the launch, the firm points to recent data from the UN that predicts that by 2050 there will be over 2.1 billion people aged 60 and over (representing a 100% increase from 2017).

The fund will have no specific regional, size or disease bias.

Its fund management team, comprised of head of thematic global equity Rudi Van den Eynde and portfolio manager Servaas Michielssens, will invest in securities over $250m in size.

"This is a very exciting time to be launching Candriam Equities L Life Care, especially thanks to the broad progress we see in medical technologies in general," said Van den Eynde.

"On behalf of our investors, we will strive to identify companies with a high growth potential across the broad health care spectrum. With its in-depth expertise, and 20 years' experience managing global health care strategies, our team is very well positioned to capitalise on the latest technologies."