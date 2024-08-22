Fidelity closes UK-domiciled Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years

Fidelity International has closed the OEIC version of its Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years.
The closure of the fund, which has assets of around £10m, became effective on 15 August. A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week the vehicle was closed after it became too small to manage cost-effectively. At its peak in December 2021, the strategy managed £82.7m in assets, according to data from Morningstar Direct. Fidelity brings sustainable water & waste fund to the UK The UK-domiciled version of the fund was launched in December 2019 following the success of the Luxembourg SICAV, which remains open and currently manages $1.2bn in assets. The SICAV, currently manag...
