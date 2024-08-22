Fidelity closes UK-domiciled Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years

$1.2bn SICAV remains open

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Fidelity International has closed the OEIC version of its Sustainable Water & Waste fund after less than five years.

The closure of the fund, which has assets of around £10m, became effective on 15 August. A spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week the vehicle was closed after it became too small to manage cost-effectively. At its peak in December 2021, the strategy managed £82.7m in assets, according to data from Morningstar Direct.  Fidelity brings sustainable water & waste fund to the UK The UK-domiciled version of the fund was launched in December 2019 following the success of the Luxembourg SICAV, which remains open and currently manages $1.2bn in assets.  The SICAV, currently manag...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

BlackRock's backing for shareholder proposals on ESG dwindles to fresh low

Triple Point Social Housing completes lease transfer away from troubled tenant

Trustpilot