Shanghai
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Why the Chinese A-share market is a good hunting ground for investors
Significant discounts emerging
Charles Stanley's John Redwood: The truth behind lowly-valued Asian markets
Japan favourable to China
Renminbi rallies as US considers dropping some China tariffs
Past the RMB7 per dollar mark
Why China will weather the trade war
Country's growth story remains intact
A Postcard from China: Insights from the inside
Analysts in bullish mood
The London-Shanghai Stock Connect: Opportunity for UK companies to flourish?
'Symbolic of a deeper Anglo-Sino economic relationship'
Aberdeen Standard Investments expands China team with four hires
Joining Shanghai and Hong Kong offices
Matthews Asia CIO: Why we want to attract long-term investors in Asia
Diversifying client base in UK
'Strong' Tesco sales fail to lift FTSE as travel companies weigh
UK tourism industry continues to suffer
Aberdeen and SABMiller drive FTSE higher
Brewer SABMiller soars 20%
Nikkei bounces back almost 8% on China stimulus hopes
Japan's index sees biggest daily rise since 2008
Henderson's Awdry: Investors must navigate many 'known unknowns' in China
New landscape for businesses
Managers warn of 'massive repercussions' from unwinding of China bubble
Fund managers have warned the Chinese government's latest intervention to halt a stock market rout will not be enough to prevent a noticeable slowdown for the world's second largest economy, with huge repercussions for global growth.
FTSE moves higher despite latest China rout
The FTSE 100 has moved higher despite Chinese stocks plunging another 6% today amid "panic sentiment" and many companies deciding to suspend their shares.
Investors poured £3bn into China funds in week before plunge
Chinese funds saw the largest weekly inflows since 2008 this week, with hot money flowing into Chinese A-shares ETFs, before the 6.5% correction seen in the market yesterday.
China stocks plummet 6.5% on margin tightening
Chinese mainland shares have plummeted 6.5% as investors took profits, as a fresh squeeze on margin financing was blamed for the latest blip in the country's fierce equity rally.
...but Ruffer predicts further surge for rocketing Shanghai market
Ruffer's Hamish Baillie and Steve Russell have said Chinese equity markets could soar further as the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect continues to boost sentiment and trading volumes.
EFGAM's Mok: There is no value left in Chinese A-shares
There is no longer any value in the Chinese A-shares market, according to EFG Asset Management's China fund manager Mansfield Mok.
Why stock selection is crucial in India
Xavier Hovasse, manager of Carmignac's Emerging Discovery fund, takes a closer look at opportunities for investors in China and India.
Will China's global stock market perform better than the local market in 2015?
Haiyan Li-Labbé, greater China analyst at Carmignac Gestion, highlights the many drivers that could eradicate the differences in price between local and overseas-listed Chinese companies in 2015
AXA IM launches small- and mid-cap Chinese A-share strategy
AXA Investment Managers has launched an investment strategy allocating to small- and mid-cap Chinese A-shares in an effort gain exposure to an untapped area of the market.
Shanghai stocks jump as BoJ leaves stimulus unchanged
The Shanghai stock market rebounded while the Japanese yen strengthened against the US dollar on the news the Bank of Japan will keep its asset buying programme unchanged.
The real estate benefits of ultra-loose monetary policy
