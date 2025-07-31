Pictet AM's Gillian Diesen: Returns in the new era of inclusive luxury

Broadening audiences

clock • 3 min read

Smooth étoupe calfskin leather, a flap top and an iconic turn-lock closure. The Hermès Birkin has become one of the most luxurious designer handbags of all time since its debut 40 years ago, despite a price tag of at least £9,000 and a lengthy waiting list.

Less long-lasting but equally distinctive, a Rouge Hermès lipstick can be yours for just £60. The Big Question: What is the next ETF megatrend? Inclusive luxury might sound like an oxymoron. Yet affordable ranges are just one of the ways in which the sector is capturing the hearts of the younger generation, broadening its audience and nurturing loyal future customers who will grow with the brand, potentially expanding along its product range over time. The likes of Balenciaga and Miu Miu are introducing more affordable ranges of scarves, accessories and lifestyle goods. Fragrances,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Pictet AM's Gillian Diesen: Returns in the new era of inclusive luxury
Equities

Pictet AM's Gillian Diesen: Returns in the new era of inclusive luxury

Broadening audiences

Gillian Diesen
clock 31 July 2025 • 3 min read
Volatility not scaring IFAs away from US equities
Equities

Volatility not scaring IFAs away from US equities

40% stated tariffs did not impact strategy

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 July 2025 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: AI Decoded - Pioneering investment innovation with advanced AI techniques
Equities

Partner Insight: AI Decoded - Pioneering investment innovation with advanced AI techniques

Insights from AllianzGI's Systematic Equity Team on Random Forest, NLP, and more.

AllianzGI's Systematic Equity team
clock 22 July 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot