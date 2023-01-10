Chinese regulator introduces restrictions on listings for certain sectors

The regulator has created a ‘red' and ‘yellow' light system and has told bankers that companies within "red light" sectors will be off-limits to equity financing in Shanghai and Shenzhen and cannot IPO.

The "red light" sectors are: Food and beverage chains, alcohol makers, covid prevention-related businesses, education businesses, funeral businesses and religious businesses.

"Yellow light" sectors, including apparel and home appliance businesses, will undergo heavy scrutiny and requests could be rejected if their growth relies too much on debt for expansion.

Bankers and experts told the Financial Times that the CSRC was trying to funnel money towards sectors it deemed strategically important, as the country pushed for technological self-reliance and economic growth.

One banker told the paper: "What matters is not your bottom line, but where you are within the national policy agenda. Everything must serve the national interest. IPOs are no exception."