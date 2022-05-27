Nedgroup: Volatility is unearthing opportunity in emerging markets

The market environment promises to be difficult for investors in the short term as fears over inflation and rising central bank rates have killed appetite for many of the winning stocks of the previous cycle.

Analysis of global money trends points to a slowdown led by Fed tightening. In addition to raising rates, the Fed is accelerating quantitative tightening by reducing its purchases and holdings of financial assets. This draws liquidity out of financial assets and will ultimately precipitate an economic slowdown with the hope that this cools inflation. While the economic backdrop for investors is certainly challenging, volatility in the markets will undoubtedly create excellent opportunities for investors.

Liquidity and economic data in emerging markets presents a more favourable picture versus the rest of the world. Many emerging market countries did not or could not resort to the same levels of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus as developed markets through the pandemic. Following a 'lost decade' of disappointing returns for emerging markets, relative valuations versus developed markets now trade at lows not seen since at least 2005. Looking further ahead, there is cause for optimism.

Recent drawdowns are unearthing a number of very exciting opportunities in high quality companies trading at enticing valuations. The big question for investors right now is positioning themselves to navigate the near term risks while seizing opportunities to gain exposure to the big structural winners in emerging markets.

Southeast Asia - benefitting reopening and commodity exposure

Money growth, favourable exposure to rising commodity prices, and the post-Covid reopening have provided tailwinds to Southeast Asia. Stocks in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have outperformed the broader MSCI EM index (down 12.1% in USD year to date as of 30 April 2022) by a wide margin, delivering returns of 13.9%, a loss of 0.6% and loss of 0.85 % respectively.

In Thailand, reopening has boosted the country's ailing tourism industry which saw Bangkok-based hospitality leader Minor International (hospitality, restaurants and lifestyle brands) bounce nearly 20% over the period. PTTEP is a Thai oil exploration and production company enjoying rising oil prices along with a growing production profile, its stock up almost 30%.

Indonesia's AKR Corporindo, an energy logistics business, is also riding the commodity price boom. Trading at a modest valuation despite a robust outlook, AKR's earnings are forecast to grow 20% in 2022 on the back of strong chemicals prices and fuel sales volumes. Rising interest rates alongside economic recovery have been a tailwind for Indonesian financials like Bank Negara, its stock rising over 35% on double digit loan growth and loan quality improvement underpinning a forecast uplift in return on equity to 18% from 10% currently.

China capitulation

Covid outbreaks in Shenzhen, Shanghai and other major Chinese cities, along with China's initial support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to the pain of an already brutal sell off which began in March 2021 on the back of regulatory crackdowns in the tech, real estate and education sectors. As a result, excessive pessimism has brought a number of high-quality tech names crashing back to earth, to the point that giants like Alibaba now appear in the screens of value investors.

However, this might suggest a turnaround in money numbers, peaking regulatory headwinds, and a potential bottoming in the economy. What is more, China did not turn the fiscal and monetary taps on through the nadir of the pandemic, which along with current economic weakness means that it does not have the problem of rampant inflation to deal with.

China is deeply out of favour with investors and offers a number of significant medium and long term investment opportunities, from the recovery of battered tech names to future structural winners in the green energy and auto sectors.

For example, China's solar technology and manufacturing company Longi Green Energy is emerging as a leading player in the global push to transition to cleaner sources of energy. Rapidly growing sales and cash flows feed growing R&D spend that underpins a degree of scale and technological advantage that peers both within China and globally struggle to compete with.

Overall, market conditions are likely to remain challenging in the short-term. However, the overly bearish sentiment will bring with it a rare chance to add exposure to some of the most exciting companies in the emerging markets investment universe.

Ian Beattie, is sub-investment Manager of the Nedgroup Investments Global Emerging Markets Equity fund