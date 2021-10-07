Evergrande: Opportunity catalyst or the next 'Lehmans-like scenario'?

China's Evergrande Group is the second-largest property developer in China and is currently on the brink of collapse, with 2.3trn RMB (£260bn) in debt that the company seems unable to pay back. On 24 September, Evergrande missed offshore bond payments of $83.5m (£61m), and analysts believe it is unlikely to raise enough cash in 30 days to avoid defaulting on the debt.

However, despite fears of Evergrande's collapse causing chaos in the Chinese economy, it is likely that the Chinese Government will "not allow the Evergrande situation to develop into a Lehman-like scenario", according to Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

"Evergrande's problems are unlikely to cause systemic problems and the likelihood of this devolving into a global financial problem is miniscule" said Teresa Kong, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia.

In fact, some analysts are confident the market has sufficiently priced in Evergrande's collapse, with John Simmons and Aaron Balsam from William Blair Investment Management "now beginning to consider increasing exposure to these widening opportunities".

Potential hit for property sector

Housing has transitioned to becoming a major source of speculation for the Chinese economy, with apartments becoming the investment vehicle of choice for ordinary people. Evergrande has explicitly catered to this, advertising developments as second homes and choosing locations that fall outside areas that restrict the number of properties a person may buy.

Real estate activities now account for close to a third of China's GDP, with housing representing 76% of the total market value of Chinese financial assets, compared to just 41% in Japan and 28% in the US. However, the Chinese housing market has begun to slump, partially influenced by tighter regulations to combat speculation, such as a reported government order that developers' land purchases cannot exceed 40% of their yearly sales revenues.

For example, Evergrande's Venice properties - located on the coast 90km away from Shanghai - have seen their prices triple since sales began in 2012 with 80% of all properties being sold, despite about a third sitting empty. However, this year has seen only 60% of properties that went on sale being sold, despite price falls of up to 30%. This broader trend will likely only accelerate with the collapse of Evergrande, according to some.

Luc Filip, head of discretionary investment at SYZ Banque, said: "Looking past this painful period for Evergrande investors, we anticipate a lasting impact on the Chinese real estate sector, which accounts for 30% of GDP.

"In this context, we believe the most important impact of the Evergrande situation is less on the bond market than on the potential negative impact on Chinese GDP.

"Therefore, we have become more cautious in the short term for Chinese equities even if the long-term prospects for China and the region remain compelling."

While troubles in the housing market may ring alarm bells following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, Matthews Asia chief investment strategist Andy Rothman believes "China's regulators have learned from our mistakes".

"Chinese banks have not been permitted to make irresponsible mortgage loans, and homebuyers are required to put down a lot of cash," he reasoned. "There is very little mortgage securitisation, and most banks hold mortgages through maturity, so they have a clear incentive to avoid lending to risky borrowers."

Shah added the regulators already have "considerable experience in containing risks posed by troubled institutions" and will move to "break the self-reinforcing feedback loops within the channels of financial risk".

"Short-term volatility is to be expected, at least until the Chinese Golden Week holiday in October, but this will not derail a strong longer-term recovery in Asia and globally," she added.

However, Robin Usson, credit analyst from Federated Hermes, noted there may be "many risks related to shadow banking and off-balance-sheet liabilities that the broader market does not yet know about".

However, he added with sufficient government intervention the risk should "remain contained".

He believes the Chinese Government will allow Evergrande to collapse in a "controlled explosion", preventing any widespread contagion effects.

Evergrande's business model has been to collect cash from the pre-sale of properties to fund construction of properties they already promised to build, but with market slowdowns, it is now left with about 1.2 million people expecting properties with no money to build them.

"We expect the government and Evergrande to focus on ensuring Evergrande completes its unfinished projects (Evergrande executives are already seen to be signing a "military order" to complete homes), suggesting suppliers will be paid, at least on better terms relative to creditors, to ensure work continues," said the fixed income team at Nikko Asset Management.

"Before resolution however, we will likely see drops in property sales for other high-risk developers as customers become more wary, while suppliers could become more cautious in granting developers' credit."