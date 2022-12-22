SMDAM opens China A Shares fund to Europe

The China A Share equity fund originally launched in 2007 in Japan and invests in listed assets on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, while the European vehicle will be domiciled in Luxembourg.

Investing in quality growth equities, SMDAM said it is intended for investors looking to add complimentary diversification to their portfolios.

Deep Dive: Reopening economy set to boost Japan opportunities

Run by Wei Sun and Yoshinobu Uehara, the pair operate an 80% bottom-up focused approach, with 20% of their analysis focused on top-down factors.

The fund invests in 40 to 50 stocks and is benchmarked against the MSCI China A Onshore index.

Naoto Nagai, CIO of SMDAM, said the company has a long track record of investing in the Chinese market, building up the knowledge and experience of its dedicated investment and research teams,

He said: "Using a bottom up, fundamental research-driven approach to identify quality companies with attractive valuations from themes that are set to benefit from the changing growth dynamics in the Chinese economy together with ESG evaluation on the proprietary scoring system."

Nagai added that he saw the fund as bringing "strong local expertise and a distinctive investment focus to Europe-based investors".