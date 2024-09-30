Home REIT sells 200 properties for £36.9m following managed wind-down vote

15% of portfolio by value

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT has sold an additional 200 properties in September, after shareholders approved proposals for a managed wind-down of the trust earlier this month.

The sales took place at a series of public auction across 25, 26 and 27 September. In a stock exchange notice today (30 September), Home REIT said the gross proceeds for the sales amounted to £36.5m, representing 15% of the portfolio by value based on JLL's February 2024 valuations and were in line with those draft valuations. Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down Since August 2023, the REIT has sold 1,208 properties and exchanged on a further 293, with gross proceeds totalling £216.9m – in line with both JLL's August 2023 and February 2024 draft valuation...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Keystone Positive Change offers rollover into £1.8bn sister fund or cash exit in wind-up

abrdn drops 'sustainable' term from MyFolio ranges ahead of SDR deadline

More on Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income beats benchmark as managers boost defensive exposure
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income beats benchmark as managers boost defensive exposure

Concerns over potential slowdown

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 September 2024 • 2 min read
Keystone Positive Change offers rollover into £1.8bn sister fund or cash exit in wind-up
Investment Trusts

Keystone Positive Change offers rollover into £1.8bn sister fund or cash exit in wind-up

Baillie Gifford Positive Change

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 September 2024 • 2 min read
PRS REIT enters FTSE 250 index in 'landmark' move
Investment Trusts

PRS REIT enters FTSE 250 index in 'landmark' move

Follows share price rally

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot