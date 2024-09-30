Home REIT sells 200 properties for £36.9m following managed wind-down vote

The sales took place at a series of public auction across 25, 26 and 27 September. In a stock exchange notice today (30 September), Home REIT said the gross proceeds for the sales amounted to £36.5m, representing 15% of the portfolio by value based on JLL's February 2024 valuations and were in line with those draft valuations. Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down Since August 2023, the REIT has sold 1,208 properties and exchanged on a further 293, with gross proceeds totalling £216.9m – in line with both JLL's August 2023 and February 2024 draft valuation...