Home REIT repays full loan to Scottish Widows a month before deadline

Final payment of £28.6m

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT has repaid in full the outstanding balance of its loan to Scottish Widows.

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (28 November), the trust said it made its final payment of £28.6m on Wednesday (27 November), more than a month before its deadline at the end of the year. Home REIT edges closer to full loan repayment after £27m property sale Last month, Home REIT revealed that, following property auctions in October, it would have been able to repay the outstanding loan and, following the completion of the sales this month, it was able to make the full repayment. The last instalment of £28.6m comprised £24.9m in cash and a net break gain of £3.7m, it noted....

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

M&G Investments to adopt Sustainability Impact label for Positive Impact fund next year

FCA unveils consultation into repealing MiFID organisational requirements

More on Investment Trusts

Schroder UK Mid Cap names new chair as Robert Talbut departs
Investment Trusts

Schroder UK Mid Cap names new chair as Robert Talbut departs

Harry Morley to take over

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
Home REIT repays full loan to Scottish Widows a month before deadline
Investment Trusts

Home REIT repays full loan to Scottish Widows a month before deadline

Final payment of £28.6m

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 November 2024 • 1 min read
Macro factors play 'outsized role' in Asia Dragon trust's 'mixed' results
Investment Trusts

Macro factors play 'outsized role' in Asia Dragon trust's 'mixed' results

US monetary policy and China flagging key

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 November 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot