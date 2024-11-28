Home REIT repays full loan to Scottish Widows a month before deadline

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (28 November), the trust said it made its final payment of £28.6m on Wednesday (27 November), more than a month before its deadline at the end of the year. Home REIT edges closer to full loan repayment after £27m property sale Last month, Home REIT revealed that, following property auctions in October, it would have been able to repay the outstanding loan and, following the completion of the sales this month, it was able to make the full repayment. The last instalment of £28.6m comprised £24.9m in cash and a net break gain of £3.7m, it noted....