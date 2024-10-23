Home REIT edges closer to full loan repayment after £27m property sale

Home REIT is on track to fully repay its outstanding Scottish Widows loan by the end of the year, after raising £26.8m from the sale of a further 152 properties.
In a stock exchange notice today (23 October), the former FTSE 250 trust said the gross proceeds for the sales held at auction earlier this week represented 11% of its portfolio by value, based on JLL's February 2024 draft valuation. After the October auctions, the board said "sufficient" proceeds will be realised once the outstanding property sales are completed to fully repay the Scottish Widows loan. The trust expects to clear the remaining loan balance, which stood at £72m as of 30 September 2024, by year-end. Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down S...
