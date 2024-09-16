Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down

Investment policy change approved

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT shareholders have paved the way for the board to move forward with its managed wind-down strategy, following the approval of investment policy changes at a general meeting today (16 September).

According to a stock exchange notice, 99.9% of votes cast were in favour of the investment policy revision, which was required for the managed wind-down proposal to be implemented.  "I would like to thank shareholders for their overwhelming support for this proposal," said chair Michael O'Donnell. "Together with the rest of the board and AEW, we will now focus our efforts on delivering the best possible outcome for shareholders." Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down The trust proposed a managed wind-down on 16 July after its board and in...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

