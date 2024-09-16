Home REIT shareholders clear way to implement managed wind-down

According to a stock exchange notice, 99.9% of votes cast were in favour of the investment policy revision, which was required for the managed wind-down proposal to be implemented. "I would like to thank shareholders for their overwhelming support for this proposal," said chair Michael O'Donnell. "Together with the rest of the board and AEW, we will now focus our efforts on delivering the best possible outcome for shareholders." Home REIT sets 16 September date for general meeting to approve managed wind-down The trust proposed a managed wind-down on 16 July after its board and in...