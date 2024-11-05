Schroders shares nosedive 14% on £10bn outflow warning

Net outflows of £2.3bn in the quarter

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Schroders’ share price has plunged after the asset manager reported £2.3bn of quarterly outflows and warned £10bn in client redemptions will follow in the coming quarter.

In a trading statement today (5 November), the FTSE 100 firm said assets under management had reached a record-high of £777.4bn at the end of September, up from £773.7bn in the previous quarter. Net outflows, which included £2.6bn in redemptions from joint ventures and associates, were offset by £6bn in gains from market movements, foreign exchange, and investment performance. Excluding JVs, Schroders recorded £300m in net inflows for the quarter. Schroders expands group CIO role and appoints CFO to replace Richard Oldfield Schroders' asset management division reported £700m in net...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Trio of Fidelity International funds fail value assessment due to underperformance

UK equity manager Richard Penny to join Oberon Investments in fund transfer deal

More on Companies

Schroders shares nosedive 14% on £10bn outflow warning
Companies

Schroders shares nosedive 14% on £10bn outflow warning

Net outflows of £2.3bn in the quarter

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
Warren Buffett slashes Apple stake as Berkshire cash soars to record high
Companies

Warren Buffett slashes Apple stake as Berkshire cash soars to record high

Cash hits $325.2bn

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 November 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft and Meta shares dip as results fail to meet investors' expectations on AI delivery
Companies

Microsoft and Meta shares dip as results fail to meet investors' expectations on AI delivery

S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 31 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot