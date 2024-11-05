Schroders shares nosedive 14% on £10bn outflow warning

In a trading statement today (5 November), the FTSE 100 firm said assets under management had reached a record-high of £777.4bn at the end of September, up from £773.7bn in the previous quarter. Net outflows, which included £2.6bn in redemptions from joint ventures and associates, were offset by £6bn in gains from market movements, foreign exchange, and investment performance. Excluding JVs, Schroders recorded £300m in net inflows for the quarter. Schroders expands group CIO role and appoints CFO to replace Richard Oldfield Schroders' asset management division reported £700m in net...