Scottish Mortgage investment trust
James Anderson: Value sectors likely to be 'physically destroyed'
Frustration over lack of opportunities
James Anderson: Investors need more access to private companies
Unlisted firms should be given access, manager urges
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018
Investment Week is delighted to unveil the winners for the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018.
Baillie Gifford expands into 'robust and exciting' advisory sector for first time
'People need more advice'
Scottish Mortgage celebrates success from unquoteds but 'true acid test' yet to come
Suffered price drop in Red October
Scottish Mortgage is AIC's most searched for trust
Highest number of monthly visits in January
Scottish Mortgage secures £170m to increase gearing
'Investment opportunities'
Valentine's Special: Selectors reveal their longest fund courtships
Train, Findlay and Lawson among the names
Scottish Mortgage's Slater: Why we had the conviction to keep turnover under 10% in 2017
Emphasis remains on growth companies
Hargreaves Lansdown's five investment trusts to look out for in 2018
Key to maintaining a balanced approach
Editor's View: Why KIDs review can't wait
Concerns mounting over potential return figures
AIC: Trust managers highlight their biggest concerns for 2018
Fund manager poll by the AIC
Update: Monks IT cuts AMC and adopts tiered approach
Effective from 1 May
Scottish Mortgage just shy of joining FTSE 100
Quarterly reshuffle of blue-chip index
Scottish Mortgage to implement 25% cap on unlisted companies
Increasing opportunities in private companies
Scottish Mortgage's Anderson: Google should pay more tax
Owns £120m of shares in parent company Alphabet
Why Scottish Mortgage's Anderson is not 'fleeing' China
Focused on the 'big three' tech giants
Baillie Gifford appoints Scottish Mortgage's Slater as North American team head
Tom Slater, co-manager of the £3.6bn Scottish Mortgage trust, will take over the role of head of the North American team at Baillie Gifford.
How mega IPOs have lifted the UK's biggest investment trusts
Some of the UK's most prominent investment trusts received a performance boost last year from their positions in unquoted companies, one of which went on to launch the largest IPO in history.
What is the value of smaller 'orphan' trusts?
By investing only in the largest trusts, investors are ignoring a plethora of funds offering a combination of value and scope for narrowing discounts, says Nick Greenwood, manager of the CF Miton Worldwide Growth investment trust
Six funds to play a new era for the US dollar
With the dollar at a five-year high against a basket of currencies, and further strength against sterling predicted, Investment Week asks wealth managers which funds they are using to play the trend.
'Scotsie' index shrugs off vote concerns
An index of 14 Scottish companies labelled the 'Scotsie' has performed broadly in line with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 350 indices so far this year, despite increasing signs there could be a 'yes' vote on independence later this week.
Which company will be the next Apple?
TECHNOLOGY