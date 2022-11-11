Scottish Mortgage increases dividend despite underperformance

In its interim report published today (11 November), the board said the dividend of 1.60p per share would not have "any bearing" on investment decisions or "unduly constrain future capital appreciation".

The call came as the company reported underperformance during the past six months, dropping over double the index, the FTSE All-Word, which fell 7% from the end of March.

The largest holding of the trust is Moderna, and the managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns stated that it was continuing to make progress.

Moderna, which makes up 6.9% of the portfolio, was paid $250m by pharmaceutical company Merck to develop and commercialise a cancer vaccine to treat melanoma, Baillie Gifford highlighted.

"Our contention has always been that Moderna's technology would have applications well beyond Covid, and commercial partners are now committing serious capital to such developments," the report said.

Baillie Gifford suffers worst US returns of Biden presidency while thematic ETFs thrive

Slater and Burns, are also continuing to backing Tesla.

The company, which has sat in the top ten for some time and still makes up 6.8% of the portfolio, has faced recent scrutiny and questions by investors, as its founder Elon Musk, sold $3.9bn of his shares since he took over social media site Twitter.

However, Baillie Gifford highlighted that it has managed to sell every car and its "execution in a challenging operating environment has been impressive".

The managers have started to reduce several Chinese holdings including its investments in Alibaba and Tencent. These dropped to 0.9% of the portfolio and 2.8% of the portfolio respectively.

"The regulatory environment in China remains challenging, and we are concerned that ongoing uncertainty will harm the risk-tolerant culture that has driven the long-term success of China's private sector," the report stated.

Private market breach

The interim report also showed the private market allocation of the trust has again breached the 30% threshold.

At the end of September the company held 52 private companies, making up 31.8% of the portfolio, up from 24.8% at the end of March.

The portfolio has a 30% maximum allocation, which it exceeded in July due to the decline in the share price. Then at the end of that month the company reduced its weighting.

In September, investment specialist for Baillie Gifford sought to reassure investors about its private equity exposure at a presentation.

In the annual report the company said in light of recent market volatility Baillie Gifford has looked to revalue its private company pricing "much more frequently" than its three month rolling cycle.

"When market volatility is particularly pronounced the team undertake these checks daily," the report said.

"Any ad hoc change to the fair valuation of any holding is implemented swiftly and reflected in the next published NAV. There is no delay."

Most revaluations have been decreases since the start of April, with an average of a 17.8% decrease in an investee company valuation and a 13.7% decrease in an investee company share price.

Share prices have decreased less than headline valuations because Scottish Mortgage typically holds preference stock, which provides downside protection.

"The share price movement reflects a probability weighted average of both the regular valuation, which would be realised in an IPO, and the downside protected valuation, which would be normally be triggered in the event of a corporate sale or liquidation," the report stated.

The trust is sitting on a 12.6% discount, according to Morningstar data.