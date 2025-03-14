Tesla warns Trump administration of 'disproportionate impacts' of retaliatory tariffs

Electric car giant Tesla, spearheaded by Elon Musk, a close ally and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has written to the White House administration, cautioning them about the potential harmful impacts of Trump’s ongoing tit-for-tat tariff war.
In a letter sent on Tuesday (11 March) to US trade representative Jamieson Greer, Tesla said it "appreciates" the chance to consult on trade arrangements but warned that "exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to US trade actions". The letter, which was sent unsigned, added that some of the US' past trade actions have led to "immediate reactions by the targeted countries", including increased levies on electric vehicles (EVs) imported into those countries. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trum...
