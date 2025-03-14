Tesla warns Trump administration of 'disproportionate impacts' of retaliatory tariffs

In a letter sent on Tuesday (11 March) to US trade representative Jamieson Greer, Tesla said it "appreciates" the chance to consult on trade arrangements but warned that "exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to US trade actions". The letter, which was sent unsigned, added that some of the US' past trade actions have led to "immediate reactions by the targeted countries", including increased levies on electric vehicles (EVs) imported into those countries. US equities tentatively recover as EU and Canada threaten to hit back at Trum...