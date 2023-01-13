Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

After $14bn loss on Tesla and Shopify

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Tom Slater (pictured) has co-managed the Scottish Mortgage investment trust since 2015.
Image:

Tom Slater (pictured) has co-managed the Scottish Mortgage investment trust since 2015.

Tom Slater, manager of the £13.8bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust, has acknowledged that last year was “humbling” after Baillie Gifford lost more than $14bn on its Tesla and Shopify holdings.

Speaking at an investor forum in London, Slater, who has co-managed the UK's largest trust since 2015, said it had been a "mistake" to assume that shifts in consumer behaviour during the pandemic would stick. 

He also admitted they were "slow to recognise the significance of the shattering in Sino-US relations".

Tesla, which has seen its share price drop by 66.5% in the last year, according to Morningstar data, accounts for 4.9% of the Scottish Mortgage trust and is its third-largest holding. 

Scottish Mortgage's Slater: We place an 'outsized degree of importance' on company founders to drive returns

Baillie Gifford's position in the stock across its funds, along with a smaller stake in Shopify, has cost the firm more than $8bn and $6bn, respectively. Until 2019, the Edinburgh-based asset manager was the largest shareholder in Tesla after the company's CEO Elon Musk, holding about 8% of the stock.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Nick Thomas, partner and leader of Baillie Gifford's North American business, said the firm had reduced its holding to less than 1%, but remained the 12th-largest shareholder.

"Yes, there was quite a lot of damage from the share price falling last year but it could have been a lot worse," he told the newspaper.

"Tesla's actually been a giant success story. The amount of money we have realised from selling shares still far outweighs what we lost last year. It is still a meaningful holding for us so we still have a lot of conviction in its long-term prospects. It has just been a difficult period."

Stock Spotlight: 'Tesla stock should be avoided'

Shopify's share price has also taken a hit in the last year, falling more than 73%. This slump compares to the 173.5% and 178.4% returns in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, Tesla returned 743.4% to shareholders.

Thomas said: "Like a lot of our stocks, Shopify performed strongly in 2020, and then as the pandemic started to taper off, there were questions around how much of that extra demand will stick and how much is consumer behaviour, and what should the valuations of these companies be? That is the big headwind we have been sailing into in the past 18 months."

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, Scottish Mortgage's share price has slid 37% over the last year. Over the last ten year period, it returned over 430%.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Waverton's Carter: Safe haven credentials will return to fixed income in 2023

Ex-abrdn manager takes co-manager role at £630m Baillie Gifford high yield bond fund

More on Investment Trusts

Nick Train said two recent developments serve to reinforce his theory on UK companies
Investment Trusts

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

‘Dismayed’ by some stocks 2022 performance

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 13 January 2023 • 2 min read
Home REIT said in a stock exchange announcement that troubles began following the publication of the short-selling report
Investment Trusts

Home REIT 'reviewing options' as two tenants withhold rent

Response to media reports

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 12 January 2023 • 1 min read
Crystal Amber would pause its requisition and said it would not resubmit before 6 February.
Investment Trusts

Crystal Amber withdraws pressure from Hurricane Energy following sale progress

Proposal to remove executives

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 12 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

UK economy grows unexpectedly in November

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

13 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Model portfolios are no longer fit for purpose

13 January 2023 • 4 min read
05

JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

13 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Bank of England wraps up Mini Budget bond-buying programme

13 January 2023 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot