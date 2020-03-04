Scotland
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table
Tories win landslide majority in 'disappointing' election for Labour
Biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher
BMO's Willis: The 2019 Rugby World Cup of GDP
Which of this year's teams excel with their domestic growth?
FE invest hires business development managers from Barclays Wealth and Charles Stanley
Catherine Makin and Steve Thompson join
JPMAM hires ex-ASI regional sales head Dinwoodie
Joins as client adviser
7IM to buy Edinburgh-based TCAM
Subject to regulatory approval
UBS Wealth shuns Brexit uncertainty with plans for flagship Edinburgh office
Plans to double employees in Scotland
Brexit, Merkel and passives bubble: Investment Week's most read of 2017
Elections and market warnings dominate most read list
FCA appoints Maggie Craig as its first Scotland head
Currently head of insurance and pensions policy Maggie Craig promoted
Moody's warns Scotland exit could leave country facing junk rating
Nicola Sturgeon seeking second referendum
Update: May rejects second Scottish referendum before Brexit
Nicola Sturgeon wants 'IndyRef2' as early as next year
RLAM recruits business development duo from M&G and Premier
Will cover Scotland and the South East of England
Second Scottish referendum vote now 'very likely', says First Minister
All 32 Scottish councils voted to remain
Labour retains control of key English councils but loses in Scotland
Conservatives down by a similar amount
Kames CEO: Brexit could damage UK asset managers' competitiveness
London headquarters could be under question
OMGI creates Edinburgh base for Oxley's team
Old Mutual Global Investors is to open its first Scotland office in Edinburgh as a new home for Russ Oxley and his fixed income team.
Bellpenny FUM tops £3bn after double acquisition
National wealth manager and consolidator Bellpenny has acquired two IFA firms with a combined £84m funds under management (FUM).
How would a 'localised' UK impact fund managers?
Impact of 'local'UK
Ex-international cricketer signs with Tilney Bestinvest
Former international cricketer Douglas Lockhart has joined Tilney Bestinvest as an associate director.
Brewin directors move to Rathbones for Glasgow office launch
Brewin Dolphin's Angus Kerr, Lindsay Strachan and four colleagues are moving to Rathbones to set up a new Glasgow office for the wealth manager.
Scotland could issue bonds as soon as next April
The Scottish government could issue bonds from next April after the Treasury confirmed it had begun a formal process to introduce legislation to that effect.
The Contrarian Investor: Footloose and financially free
Footloose and financially free
Banks lead the way as UK market jumps on Scottish 'no' vote
Shares in the largest Scottish companies, notably financials, helped power the FTSE 100 higher this morning after the results of the Scottish referendum revealed the country had voted to remain part of the UK.
Cameron pledges 'no re-runs'; promises to deliver on devolution across UK
Prime Minister David Cameron has said there will be "no re-runs" of the Scottish referendum which saw a decisive vote in favour of the country remaining part of the UK.