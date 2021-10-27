Nevertheless, Sunak sent a "clear" message to the UK that "levelling up" is at the forefront of the financial agenda, according to Karan Sejpal, head of entrepreneurs, business owners and UK regions at Cazenove Capital.

"The central focus on encouraging inward investment into business start-ups UK-wide will be encouraging for our country's entrepreneurs, in particular those outside of London," said Sejpal.

"I have already seen first-hand an increasing pool of capital looking for investment opportunities in the UK's growth companies outside of the Capital, for example in Scotland where the budding life sciences and renewable energy sectors are attracting interest."

Sejpal highlighted that some of "the most innovative" businesses are located outside of London but "more could be done" to bring them capital and talent to support their next phase of growth.

For Sahil Mahtani, strategist at Ninety One, the real question regarding Sunak's budget is what the shape of the state will look like in five years.

He stated that health and social care spending will leave little room for anything else. "The Treasury is not allocating enough money for the looming green transition," he said.

"Capex underspending has been a chronic issue for the Treasury, even as it acknowledges that £55bn per year in investment is needed to get to net zero."

Although the Treasury allocated £450bn over three years for heat pumps, that is the same amount that has been allocated this winter to its Winter Hardship Fund, Mahtani noted.

"We are consuming far too much at the expense of future generations. Focusing on investment is the only way to raise potential growth in the economy."

However, despite energy and supply disruptions, the economy is "clearly" going to be healthier than expected in the coming years, Mahtani added.

The OBR has reduced its economic damage estimates from 3% last March to 2%, and projects growth of 6.5% for 2021 and a further 6% for next year.

"We have a fighting chance to bring down the eye-watering budget deficits. In this regard, the Chancellor's new fiscal rules are welcome," Mahtani said.

"They are a cornerstone of the need to bring down net debt levels, and the OBR's projections see a budget deficit of just 1.5% of GDP at the end of the forecast horizon."

Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments highlighted that the budget "didn't provide many real surprises".

"While it might appear strange that Sunak has pushed the green agenda so strongly ahead of the COP26 summit next week and then cut air passenger duty for UK domestic flights while imposing an increase in duty for long haul flights, it is welcome news to the regional air operators," he said.

Although the UK is now enjoying its fastest growth rate since 1973, he said, UK equities are still "pretty unloved", Hepworth highlighted.

"The scarring of Brexit is still a haunting concern for many and sterling still firmly reflects that," he added.

Tim Mills, managing partner of ACF Investors, argued that the budget contained some good news for UK startups.

"The increased investment into R&D will obviously be welcome news to innovative businesses in the UK," he said.

"Less obvious, but also significant, is the announcement that R&D tax reliefs are being changed to include cloud computing and data costs."

According to Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, the gilt market was "clearly" not impressed by Sunak's speech, with yields "seeing another leg lower" during its delivery.

This, he said, suggests a less positive outlook for the UK economy.

"Investors remain concerned about both rising inflation and the future fiscal drag on growth as spending from the pandemic era rolls off.

"They received little comfort as Rishi Sunak pointed to a level of inflation far above the Bank of England's target over the next year and his new fiscal rules are a concern for those worried about the impact of the sharp contraction in government spending."

He added that markets also have concerns about the medium-term outlook for the UK economy as they are pricing in an interest rate cut.

"A commitment to deleveraging is unlikely to comfort those worried about a return to the low growth levels seen in the last decade."

James Antwis, analyst at HSBC Asset Management, said: "The Chancellor is moving away from big deficits and toward fiscal discipline at a time when UK GDP remains below its pre-pandemic trend.

"The Bank of England appears to be set for a rate rise before year-end. However, the combination of higher rates and premature fiscal tightening could jeopardise the recovery and this means that today's Budget should provide food for thought for the MPC ahead of next week's policy meeting, and throws doubt on whether the Bank can raise rates as quickly as markets are currently pricing."