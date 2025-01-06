Rathbones AM poaches from Schroders for business development director role

Kim Nelson joins

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Rathbones Asset Management has hired Kim Nelson as business development director to lead the firm’s asset management distribution wing across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Nelson will be based in Glasgow to engage with wealth managers, financial advisers and intermediary clients across her base regions. Schroders and Baillie Gifford make deadline day moves for SDR labels She joins Rathbones from Schroders, where she had served as head of client group for Scotland and Northern Ireland since May 2021. As head of client group, Nelson was in charge of all contact with intermediary clients in the two UK regions. Prior to that, she worked as a business development manager for Schroders from 2017 to 2021. Nelson also worked at Cazenove Capital as...

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan

