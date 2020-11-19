Brown Shipley hires from Julius Baer for newly created role

Brown Shipley has appointed Gordon Scott from Julius Baer International to a newly created role of head of strategic partnerships and entrepreneurs network.

In this role, Scott will be based in Edinburgh but will operate on a national basis, reporting to Calum Brewster, incoming head of private banking, who is also joining the business from Julius Baer, where he was head of UK regions.

Scott leaves a role as executive director and regional team head at Julius Baer, which saw him help to build the bank's UK offering for HNW and UHNW clients.

He has an overall experience in the wealth management industry spanning 30 years, having previously held roles as regional director for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management and head of UK regions at Kleinwort Benson.

Charles Stanley hires ex-Brown Shipley CEO to newly created role

Scott's new role will see him take on responsibility for developing long-term partnerships with corporate advisory businesses, tax advisers, private equity and the investment banking community, as well as enhancing Brown Shipley's relationships with the entrepreneurial community.

Alan Mathewson, CEO, said: "Gordon's appointment and the creation of this role signals our increasing commitment to supporting entrepreneurial clients with their specific needs.

"His role will be critical in further building our brand presence and reputation, along with creating opportunities to engage with new segments and markets. It is a significant part of our strategic growth plan and further demonstrates how we can add true value to our clients."

Scott added: "I am delighted to be joining Brown Shipley in this newly formed role, which recognises the importance of entrepreneurs and of professional partnerships in delivering the very best advice and service to clients."