Japan's clean coal-de-sac

In October 2020, former Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga announced that Japan would become net-zero by 2050, signaling a critical turning point in the country's energy system. The announcement was made against a backdrop of various challenges; a volatile global energy market, unfavourable economic circumstances, and global supply chain shortages.

In order to meet its net-zero pledge and be consistent with the IEA's net-zero scenario, rapid decarbonisation of Japan's power grid is required. However, Japan's heavy reliance on coal poses significant challenges for the world's third-largest economy.

To date, policymakers and the utilities sector have been actively promoting technologies such as ammonia co-firing, coal gasification (IGCC), and carbon capture and storage (CCS) under the guise of ‘clean coal'. The reasons for this are complicated. While natural gas has been utilised, the country relies mostly on costly LNG imports, increasing the risk of price volatility and energy insecurity. Nuclear restarts have been politically contentious, while a largely inflexible grid has led to concerns when considering large injections of intermittent renewable power. Therfore, advanced coal technologies have been pinned as the silver bullet for Japan's decarbonisation strategy.

What to expect after Kishida's first 100 days However, advanced coal technologies are not all they are hyped up to be. Our analysis shows that independent of climate considerations, advanced coal technologies are high cost. The current Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for advanced coal technologies ranges from $128/MWh for IGCC applications to $296/MWh for green ammonia co-firing, with the average being approximately $200, over double that of solar projects.

Even when incorporating battery storage, onshore wind and solar PV are already cost-competitive against most advanced coal technologies. This trend is only set to accelerate; by 2030, solar PV and onshore wind plus battery storage will outperform all advanced coal technologies and even unabated coal.

Specifically, our analysis shows that while ammonia co-firing can be beneficial for other sectors, it is cost-prohibitive for the electricity sector. From an emissions intensity perspective, the shade of ammonia being used must be taken into consideration. Only the use of green ammonia is expected to come at a net climate benefit, but it is also the most cost-prohibitive at $296/MWh. Coal gasification using IGCC plants, on the other hand, is not only expensive but does little to reduce emissions and as such risks stranded assets in the context of net-zero and climate targets.

On the surface, carbon capture and storage (CCS) appears to be the most viable of the advanced coal technologies, however, our analysis shows that CCS has considerable technical challenges. Equipping coal plants with CCS storage comes at a steep trade-off, particularly in terms of financial viability. At the lower end of the spectrum, CCS systems add $39-65/MWh to the LCOE with the efficiency penalty being up to 25%. Perhaps more importantly though, Japan's storage capacity is limited - our analysis shows Japan's CO2 storage may run out in a decade if all emissions are captured.

Not only are advanced coal technologies expensive, but they are inconsistent with Japan's 2050 net-zero climate ambitions - our findings show that the average carbon intensity of (non CCS-equipped) advanced coal technologies is five times higher than where the Japanese energy grid needs to be by 2030.

Japan would do well to pivot to mature renewables, which are most cost-competitive for the short-term, do not pose the same operational and technical issues as newer coal technologies and meet the country's energy needs and climate targets. For the medium term, investment into offshore wind could unlock significant economic and renewable energy potential for Japan; supporting local industry, infrastructure and job creation, as well as contributing to energy security by increasing energy sufficiency ratios. An energised offshore wind industry offers Japan the chance to become an international leader in a burgeoning offshore wind market, notably in light of recent developments in China and Scotland.

For now though, Japan's insistence on leaving the door open for advanced coal looks increasingly divorced from economic and climate realities. The Japanese utilities sector must confront the question of whether current and continued investments in these technologies can ever make financial or economic sense. For this reason, we are urging the Japanese utilities sector and policymakers to reassess the role of clean coal.

Jacqueline Tao is an analyst at TransitionZero