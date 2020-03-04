Saxo Bank

The opportunities in the Polish bond market
European investors are welcoming the new season after an intense summer that saw the bond market on the verge of collapse with the news of a developing crisis in emerging markets (EM), and an intensifying trade war between the US and some of its largest...

Saxo Bank's ten outrageous predictions for 2015
A cocoa price crisis, Draghi quitting the ECB, and a devaluation in the yuan could all be on the cards for 2015, Saxo Bank chief economist Steen Jakobsen (pictured) has predicted in his annual ‘Outrageous Predictions'.

Would you invest in Facebook now?
The upcoming flotation of the social networking site is gaining plenty of column inches but should you be backing its IPO? Here industry experts reveal whether it is really worth all the hype.