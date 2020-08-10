Buy and hold is too blunt a strategy in volatile markets

Investors who bought into the Japanese equity index on 29 December 1989, more than 30 years ago, are still trading at a 15.5% loss versus current levels.

This fact is a stark reminder that the success of the popular passive buy-and-hold approach is predicated on the initial price paid.

This, by definition, and depending on who you talk to, requires a degree of skill and a dose of luck.

One of the most important lessons for retail investors to draw from the current environment is that their portfolio has many gears, and that the passive buy and hold strategy is not suited to volatile markets.

Capital preservation, taking profits and proactive risk management take on a new and historically underappreciated importance.

Many providers of investment services do not offer retail investors the tools that can help them navigate this volatile environment and deliver returns.

Wealth and asset managers have in general missed an opportunity to provide this access and education. Buy and hold is too blunt a strategy and should be enhanced with a selection of precision or targeted strategies.

To put the recent market volatility into context: between 1 January and 1 June 2020, we have seen 17 instances of 3% (positive or negative) moves on the FTSE 100.

Compare this to the entire 2018 and 2019 period, where there were only two similar moves on the FTSE.

For retail investors looking to implement precision or targeted trading strategies, there are two essential features they require: "stop loss" orders and "take profit" orders.

Put another way, they need the ability to predefine how much they are prepared to lose and how much do they want to gain, and ensure automatic execution when those thresholds are hit.

Stop losses and taking profits are key features of portfolio risk management. They add structure and direction to the portfolio as opposed to the monetary value going up and down at the whim of the market.

In a volatile market, it is prudent to take planned profits and protect the portfolio from large falls.

To take an example, we will assume that an investor is prepared to lose 6% of the total portfolio and would be happy to make a 20% return.

Once this is decided, a stop loss or portfolio shield trade of 6% would be placed on the portfolio. This means that if the overall portfolio falls 6% from the 'purchase price', the portfolio is sold and the cash is held.

Stop loss orders can also be placed at the individual instrument level if this is preferred. This strategy protects capital and avoids a significant move down in the portfolio.

It is also automatic and removes the emotion from what is a difficult decision, probably made worse by negative financial commentary and falling share prices.

Take profit orders, in general, are placed at the individual instrument level. In this case, individual instruments or positions would be sold once they had appreciated 20% above the purchase price.