Saxo Bank: US election biggest political risk in several decades

The rise in postal ballots due to Covid-19 means there is a high chance of a contested election, Saxo Bank argues

Saxo Bank has warned that a contested US presidential election or a Joe Biden victory could lead to increased market volatility.

In its Q4 outlook, the banks said markets are failing to price in the risks and volatility resulting from various US election outcomes.

"We fear that the US election is the biggest political risk we have seen in several decades," said Steen Jakobsen, chief economist and CIO at Saxo Bank.

"Our job is to define consensus versus reality and here we feel that the market is not properly pricing in both the risks of a contested result - the biggest risk for the markets, whether as a result of the contest itself or Trump's objections and attempts to cry foul - or a clean sweep by Biden. Since both are a risk, this means volatility could rise dramatically."

The bank said the rise in postal ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic means there is a high probability of a contested election. This could lead to a spike in volatility across markets and an equity sell-off due to the increased market uncertainty.

If there is no clear winner, safe-haven assets will surge in value, with 10-year treasury bonds and long-term, high quality investment grade bonds benefitting the most, Saxo said.

Biden headwinds

Looking at the fallout from a Biden win, Saxo said he could raise corporate taxes, leading to a "headwind for equities".

Biden has proposed to hike the statutory tax rate from 21% to 28% on corporate income and increase the global intangibles low-tax income tax from 10.5% to 21%.

In addition, he has also proposed raising the minimum corporate tax rate to 15% and adding a social security payroll tax on high earners.

The bank said that all these tax changes combined would create a 9% drag on S&P 500 earnings - and that is before second-order effects, including change in investor sentiment, potentially hitting valuations.

Communication services, healthcare and information technology would be most affected as they are the companies with the lowest tax rates in general and are big users of intangible assets, Saxo noted.

"The open question is whether Biden dares implement the tax changes during a weak economic backdrop," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Trump and markets

Saxo Bank said Trump's low tax agenda means re-election would likely be the best result for equity markets.

A Trump second-term would mean further tax cuts and deregulation, with a focus on domestic production. It would also be good news for the oil markets and small-caps, while infrastructure stocks will rise higher.

However, Saxo pointed out that a Trump win would be a blow to the green economy and could see tensions between China and the US escalate.

"The US equity market has done quite well during the four years with Trump, despite increasing tension between the US and China that has caused friction for US companies around their global supply chains," said Garnry.

"Market participants are now used to Trump's persona and the corporate sector has, in many ways, benefitted from Trump's policies of lower taxes and less government oversight. Even the US-China relationship is to some extent predictable for companies and investors under a Trump administration."