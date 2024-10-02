Saxo Bank launches 'user friendly' investment platform for UK investors

Saxo Bank’s UK subsidiary, has launched SaxoInvest, a “user friendly” investment platform for UK investors.
The platform provides access to over 70,000 global instruments — including stocks, ETFs, bonds, and mutual funds — available in one place through an Individual Savings Account (ISA). SaxoInvest offers extended trading hours and a multi-currency account, as well as expert insights and investment themes to guide their strategies. The platform offers "low" commissions and foreign exchange fees of 0.25%, the firm said. Equity funds inflows soar fivefold during ISA season The platform uses the same technology as the Danish bank's SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO but features a simplified ...
