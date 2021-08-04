David Newns: Three trends that will pile pressure on diversity-averse companies

In the Hampton Alexander Review, Saxo Bank CEO Kim Fournais wrote that investing is one of the most effective ways to make an impact on the world. This is why I am withdrawing my investments from the ten companies identified by the review as the worst performers on gender diversity in organisational leadership.

If the Hampton Alexander Review is not pressure enough, then investor persuasion probably will be one of the tools to make these companies more diverse and equitable.

Although I am one of the first to so openly withdraw investment from the Hampton Alexander Review's bottom ten, there are three key reasons why we will see this play out on a far larger scale.

These are: disruption to non-diverse companies by more diverse innovators; changing face (and age) of the retail investor; and demand for diversity from a highly activist generation.

Disruption to undiverse firms

Slowness or unwillingness to embrace diversity might be an indicator of deeper rooted company problems.

They have not yet become performance issues, but will eventually. Failing to invest in root and branch change could suggest the company is unable to either see the importance of such changes, or simply unwilling to act on them.

In a Darwinist world, that inability to change is the difference between being consigned to the dustbin of history like Blockbuster or rewriting the future like Netflix. Indeed, as an innovator, I have always found that it is different and diverse perspectives, and even the friction from them, that spark disruptive new ideas that help companies evolve.

Data is starting to back that up across all metrics from improved R&D and innovations, to staff retention and bottom-line growth.

Many of the best-performing companies in the Hampton Alexander Review are benefitting from diversity of views. Innovators such as Rightmove, have either disrupted incumbents or seized opportunities caused by societal impacts, such as biotech companies including AstraZeneca.

New entrants into the Hampton Alexander Review top ten include tech companies such as Moneysupermarket.

Look beyond the UK, and some of the most innovative and best performing businesses have women at the helm, such as YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, AMD's chief Lisa Su, and entrepreneur founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe. As these female-led businesses rewire and shape modern society in their new image, they will continue to prompt investors to ask where the women bosses in other businesses are.

Changing face of retail investor

A survey of investors with £20m or more found their average age has dropped by 11 years since 2014, to 47. This is a US stat but anecdotally in the UK, and elsewhere in the world, experts agree investors are getting younger. It is not just the super rich getting younger either; reports suggest a surge in new retail investors in general who are also millennials.

These are investors under 40 who sense a generational-buying moment. These people are not buying tobacco, precious metals mining or oil and gas stocks, they are crowding into the

tech space.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook is gay, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella openly supports the Black Lives Matter movement and YouTube's Wojcicki is a woman. And in those instances where the (Silicon Valley) ‘tech bro' culture failed to embrace diversity, its employees used social media and PR to transform it.

Wearing diversity on their sleeves like a badge of honour, these modern companies are attracting tomorrow's investors already.

Beyond gender

If you peek a little further into the future to Gen Z, things get even more interesting. This is Greta Thunberg's generation, well known for its activism. Driven by a massive desire to do the right thing, for fairness and equality, these guys will not merely leave companies out of their future portfolios, they will actively campaign against them. And they already have the knowledge, networks and skills to do it effectively.

Investors do not need a crystal ball to see what will happen when this generation begins its investment journey. Some 82% of Gen Zers said they feel diversity and inclusion is an important topic for brands to address, compared to 46% of Baby Boomers who felt the same. That topic is twice as important to them. And judging by the plummeting ages of the average HNWI or new investor, this sentiment could translate into investment decisions sooner than many might think.

If we readdress the Hampton Alexander Review insights, the brands that started their gender inclusion journey first are the ones that are the most advanced. For me, Gen Z will see the Hampton Alexander Review's top ten companies today as the starting point for the next decade. They will not look back at my small action of taking my investment out of the ‘bottom ten', but they might well look back at 2021 and wonder why women and other diverse groups were, in fact, so under-represented.

They might not even believe that the bottom ten companies were in the FTSE list of top UK companies at all.

David Newns is an entrepreneur and investor