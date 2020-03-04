Sanlam
International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?
Improving opportunities for women in the industry
FE fundinfo hires new sales head
Led strategic change projects at Sanlam
Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager
Lydia MacDonald brings 35 years of experience to the team
The Big Question: What can Andrew Bailey do to make the Bank of England a more open and diverse place to work?
Challenges for newly-appointed governor
Liontrust's Geffen slides out of Sanlam Income Study's White List
Liontrust Income falls 19 places into grey list
An upside surprise to global equity markets in 2020?
With a General Election now called for 12 December, there is a chance that the acrimonious stalemate in Parliament over Brexit might soon be over and the UK will leave the EU by 31 January 2020.
Man GLG's Veysey: Tighter credit spreads make for challenging times for long-term bond investors
Manager urges caution over current credit cycle
Veysey's Sanlam Strat Bond fund merges into Man GLG vehicle
Following acquisition of team
Sanlam launches US Absolute Return fund
Managed by Adour Sarkissian
Sanlam launches OEIC version of US Dividend fund
40-60 stocks held across the market cap spectrum
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Hannah Gooch
Catching up with the 2018 Women In Investment Awards winners
Sanlam UK's Polin: What the geopolitical 'palette of tension' will mean for our business
No-deal Brexit will cause 'a tremendous shock on the UK economy'
Sanlam boosts wealth planning team with eight hires
Senior planners to work across four UK offices
Sanlam UK launches two multi-asset funds in response to trade war woes
October launch for new products
Sanlam UK continues expansion with Avidus Scott Lang acquisition
Now has six offices in the North
Sanlam preps US absolute return fund with value approach
Market-neutral product to launch soon
Update: Dicorrado takes Sanlam Global Value reins following McQueen departure
Reporting to head of global equities Pieter Fourie
Lacklustre December helps push GDP growth to 0.5% in Q1
Improved business investment
Sanlam UK buys Thesis AM in 'milestone' for wealth management business
Thesis to move under Sanlam brand
Top tips for women breaking into investment (Part 1)
From last year's Women in Investment Awards winners
Asset allocators sell down credit holdings ahead of 'bond catastrophe'
Fears ahead of end of quantitative easing
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
Sanlam FOUR renamed Sanlam Investments to align with parent brand
Five years after being bought by Sanlam
PFS names Sanlam's John White president for 2018/19
26 years in financial services