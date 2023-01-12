LGT Wealth Management hires lead portfolio manager for MPS

Adam Burniston joins

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Adam Burniston (pictured) joins from Sanlam.
Image:

LGT Wealth Management has hired Adam Burniston as lead portfolio manager of its model portfolio service.

In his new role, he will manage five diversified model portfolios and an income strategy available to advisers across the UK. He will report to Phoebe Stone, head of intermediary investment services, and work closely with the sustainable MPS team. 

His appointment is the first in a series of planned hires to support the firm's growth push in its intermediary investment services business. 

Prior to joining LGT, Burniston worked as a portfolio manager at Sanlam, formerly Thesis Asset Management, where he managed a range of multi-manager MPS propositions, multiple private fund-of-funds and was head of the investment risk committee. 

AllSpring hires Tom de Lisle as sales director for UK financial institutions

Commenting on his appointment, Burniston said: "I am delighted to join such a well-respected team and I look forward to meeting advisers across the country, alongside managing the model portfolios."

Stone added: "Adam is an important hire to support our steep growth trajectory and we are very pleased he is bringing his wealth of experience to further enhance our MPS proposition."

"We will continue adding to the team this year to match the strength of demand from advisers for our personalised service."

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
