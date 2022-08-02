Sanlam Investments expands distribution team

Tom Conquest and Tom Whitfield move

Tom Conquest, account director at Sanlam Investments
Sanlam Investments has hired Tom Conquest as an account director on its wholesale distribution team, while moving account director Tom Whitfield from the firm’s wholesale distribution team to institutional distribution.

Conquest will report to head of UK wholesale distribution Liz Adnitt and will develop the firm's relationships with London-based wealth managers, private banks and family offices.

He joins from Axiom Alternative Investments, where he worked as sales director from 2020, covering UK distribution of equity, credit and hedge fund strategies.

Prior to Axiom, Conquest worked at Merian Global Investors for seven years but and began his career as a broker at RK Harrison.

Meanwhile, Tom Whitfield has moved from Sanlam's UK wholesale distribution team to help lead the firm's UK institutional efforts.

Whitfield joined in April 2019 and previously worked at Brewin Dolphin as an associate investment manager for seven years.

Sanlam said that the recent sale of its Wealth and Life & Pensions businesses provided the freedom to expand its asset management department rapidly, aiming to double its size over the next decade.

Chris Rodgers, head of investment and risk at Sanlam, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tom Conquest to our wholesale team. His extensive experience will help us to broaden and deepen our relationships with London's wealth community and showcase our range of innovative and differentiated specialist funds.

"It is no secret that since becoming an independent entity, we are planning to expand and do more of what we do so well, namely specialist, differentiated investment; and to that end we are looking to recruit great salespeople across both the wholesale and institutional space. We are delighted that Tom Conquest and Tom Whitfield are part of that team."

Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

Man Group AUM declines in half year results despite net inflows

