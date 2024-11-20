Ninety One has joined forces with Sanlam in a move that will see the Hendrik du Toit-led firm take over more than £17.4bn of Sanlam-managed assets.
The partnership between the two firms means that Ninety One will take ownership of Sanlam's active asset manager, Sanlam Investment Management. As part of the agreement, Sanlam will also appoint Ninety One as the investment manager of Sanlam Investments UK, taking ownership of the balance sheet assets, third-party assets and relevant investment professionals involved in the strategies. In recognition of the £17.4bn of assets transferred from Sanlam, 80% of which reside in South Africa, Ninety One said it intends to issue shares to Sanlam, amounting to an approximate stake of 12.3% of...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes