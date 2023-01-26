The Big Question: How and where to allocate to fixed income?

Peter Doherty, fund manager of Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bond fund
The start of 2023 offers an attractive entry point into credit markets, where yields provide good protection against interest rate rises and credit spread widening.
We prefer to pick up additional yield by investing down the capital structure in hybrid capital, issued by leading banks, insurers and corporates hybrid capital with investment-grade senior credit ratings.
These large, well-capitalised businesses can sell assets, reduce headcount, and raise equity long before asking bondholders to share losses. In short, we will keep all of the headline yield and not pay returns away through defaults or restructurings.
We do expect a higher frequency of defaults and idiosyncratic risks in high yield corporate bonds and leveraged loans. For example, the leading trade credit insurer Allianz Trade anticipates significant increases in insolvencies globally.