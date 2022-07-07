Lombard Odier IM expands thematic range with New Food Systems strategy

The strategy will be managed by Conor Walsh, who joined Lombard Odier in May 2022 as lead portfolio manager.

This launch will focus on the agriculture, forestry and other land uses (AFOLU) system, which the firm said is believed to be the main cause of planetary boundary transgressions.

The portfolio will be made up of 35 to 50 companies, which will be selected from three sub-themes: sustainable food production, enabling solutions and sustainable food consumption.

MSCI launches tool to measure emissions across investment portfolios

Sustainable food production will include companies which produce biological and synthetic inputs and agricultural products. Enabling solutions will include firms that provide specialised enabling products and services along the value chain, while sustainable food consumption will have exposure to consumer-facing companies.

"Returning 20% of land to nature and improving the quality of the earth's remaining agricultural land will be a critical part of realigning our economy with the earth systems that support it," said Jean-Pascal Porcherot, co-head of LOIM and managing partner at Lombard Odier.

"At Lombard Odier, sustainability is fundamentally an investment conviction. Our New Food Systems strategy seeks to capture these market opportunities, targeting companies with attractive business models and robust valuations with the objective to generate compelling sustainability-linked alpha returns for investors."

Invesco launches two ESG credit ETFs

The strategy will be managed by Conor Walsh, who joined Lombard Odier in May 2022 as lead portfolio manager based in London. He previously spent over 11 years at Sanlam and three years at Bank of America.

Walsh will work closely with co-manager Alina Donets and the firm's sustainability and investment research teams to examine companies poised to thrive through sustainability challenges, as well as with the firm's stewardship team.

The strategy is the latest addition to Lombard Odier's range of CLIC thematic strategies, which includes Climate Transition, Natural Capital and the TargetNetZero range.