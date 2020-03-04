Rio Tinto

AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.

Where next for UK mining stocks?
The mining sector is often associated with ill-disciplined capital management. Through the last supercycle, driven by Chinese industrialisation, bullish management teams typically signed off overzealous projects and ill-advised M&A activity as they sought...

Commodities: Where is the value?
The prices of core commodities, including oil and iron ore, have plunged in recent years. Michael Hulme, commodity equities fund manager at Carmignac Gestion, analyses the areas still able to offer value as industries consolidate and respond to price...

Is the strong dollar threatening UK dividends?
Scott McKenzie, investment director and manager of the Saracen UK Income fund, says the largest dividend payers in the UK market currently offer limited potential for growth, particularly as the strong dollar is masking inherent weaknesses in many business...