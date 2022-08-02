ii: Open-ended investors remain cautious in July

Analysing its monthly platform purchases, the group noted that investors continued to be cautious with their allocations as they waited for the US Federal Reserve to announce its rate hikes and concerns of recession increased.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at ii, said: "US indices are not yet out of the dark but they have made some progress on the back of some company earnings which, in a sign of the times, were much less weak than had been feared.

"Nevertheless, during July investor sentiment was dominated by concerns of recession against a backdrop of rising interest rates, soaring inflation, and waning consumer confidence."

Looking at more sector-specific trends, Victoria Scholar, head of investment at ii, said that on the equities side commodity-linked stocks were popular choices, with the likes of Rio Tinto, Glencore and BP still on the most-bought lists.

Direct Line was a newcomer to the list, joining Aviva as the two most popular insurance picks last month.

"Inflationary pressures, plus longer repair times and costlier parts due to supply chain issues, has significantly impacted the cost of insurance claims over the last month," Scholar said.

Interest in the banking sector has remained consistent, Scholar added, benefiting from rising interest rates and volatility in capital markets.

At a fund level, the big hitters retained the top spots, with Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage holding the most bought and open- and closed-ended portfolios for July, respectively.

But on the open-ended side the rest of the list was dominated by passive strategies, with three of the Vanguard LifeStrategy funds on the list; notably the most equity-heavy options.

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at ii, said that having so many passive options in the top ten reflected how cautious investors were being in the funds space.

"With investors prepared to accept the market return minus fees - rather than seek out active fund managers, who may outperform or fare worse than the market," he said.

On the closed-ended side, investors seemed to seek the opposite, displaying a higher risk appetite.

"Increased risk appetite was reflected by Henderson Far East Income entering the top ten. The fund, which was a dividend yield of 8.7%, invests across the Asia Pacific region. Its top three country weightings are China, Australia and Taiwan," Caldwell said.

"It was joined in the top ten by another new entrant: JLEN Environmental Assets. As well as having inflation-protection qualities the renewable energy infrastructure trusts have been in demand due to higher power prices following Russia's war on Ukraine. This has turbocharged returns, with the average trust in the sector up 14.6% over the past year."